£1 million renovation plan on way for Sheffield Salvation Army Citadel

Renovation work on the former Salvation Army citadel in Sheffield city centre is set to cost more than £1 million.

The grade II-listed building on Cross Burgess Street, with its distinctive castle-like exterior, dates back to 1894. The Salvation Army moved out of the Citadel in 1999 and it had been for sale for many years before the council acquired it.

Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee will next Monday be asked to approve a £1,001,331 bill for urgent repair works and a feasibility study looking at its full renovation.

A report to the committee says the Citadel is now “surrounded by vibrant new developments that have revitalised the city centre” as part of the massive Heart of the City regeneration project. They include Cambridge Street Collective food hall and neighbouring Leah’s Yard and the Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street opposite Sheffield Town Hall.

Restoration work is proposed for the former Sheffield Salvation Army Citadel in the city centre. Picture: Sheffield City Council

The report adds: “The building is in a state of severe disrepair, requiring immediate intervention to safeguard the structural integrity, protect public safety, preserve its historic and heritage features, and prevent further deterioration.”

Plans for the building will be split into two phases. The first will secure the building, make it weatherproof and deal with immediate building fabric and structural defects.

Inspections and surveys will be conducted on the building before its future use is discussed.

The first phase is set to be finished by February 2026.

Depending on the outcome of discussions on the Citadel, decisions will be made on the final plans for its future and proposals to fund them.