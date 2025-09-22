Sheffield City Council has issued an update on the transformation of the Salvation Army building, a year after buying it.

Sheffield Retro - Your regular digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority snapped up the listed property on Cross Burgess Street, Sheffield city centre, in October after striking a deal with owner Robert Hill.

At the time, the authority said it would be drawing up plans to bring it back into use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salvation Army Citadel on Cross Burgess Street has been empty for 26 years. | nw

In January it said it would start work to make the it watertight and repair its "shell, core and structural defects."

The finance and performance policy committee was asked to approve a £1m for urgent repair works and a feasibility study looking at its full renovation.

Coun Zahira Naz, chair of the council’s finance committee, said then that the transformation would "not happen overnight" and would carry "a substantial cost."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, metal grilles replaced boarding on ground floor windows.

A city council spokesperson said the citadel project “was continuing.”

The Grade II listed Citadel on Cross Burgess Street opened in 1894 and was used by the Salvation Army until 1999. It has been empty for 26 years.

Robert Hill spent 19 years trying to redevelop it before selling it to the council.

Today it stands at the heart of the authority’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.