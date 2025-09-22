Salvation Army Citadel: Sheffield City Council gives update a year after buying iconic building
The authority snapped up the listed property on Cross Burgess Street, Sheffield city centre, in October after striking a deal with owner Robert Hill.
At the time, the authority said it would be drawing up plans to bring it back into use.
In January it said it would start work to make the it watertight and repair its "shell, core and structural defects."
The finance and performance policy committee was asked to approve a £1m for urgent repair works and a feasibility study looking at its full renovation.
Coun Zahira Naz, chair of the council’s finance committee, said then that the transformation would "not happen overnight" and would carry "a substantial cost."
Earlier this month, metal grilles replaced boarding on ground floor windows.
A city council spokesperson said the citadel project “was continuing.”
The Grade II listed Citadel on Cross Burgess Street opened in 1894 and was used by the Salvation Army until 1999. It has been empty for 26 years.
Robert Hill spent 19 years trying to redevelop it before selling it to the council.
Today it stands at the heart of the authority’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.