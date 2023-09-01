Richard Wheeler: Funeral held for Sheffield Wednesday supporting 'legend' who died after city centre attack
Richard Wheeler died after being assaulted on a night out in Sheffield city centre
The funeral has been held for a Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after being assaulted in Sheffield city centre.
Richard Wheeler, aged 56, was taken to hospital on July 15 after police were called to reports of an altercation near The Bessemer pub on Leopold Street. He died 10 days later on July 25.
The Park pub, on Wadsley Lane, Hillsborough, posted on Facebook today, Friday, September 1, to say: "Today we are remembering The Man The Myth The Legend!!!!! Richard Wheeler forever in our hearts and thoughts." The pub had posted the previous day to say a large funeral would be taking place there.
Mr Wheeler's family had paid tribute following his death, saying: "Richard was well loved by his family and all who met him. His loss will change our lives forever."
Mr Wheeler, who was married, was described as a keen runner, cyclist, Sheffield Wednesday fan and a supporter of the New England Patriots American Football team.
Hundreds of tributes were posted online following his death, with those who knew him calling him a 'a true gent and lovely bloke’, a 'great, fun loving lad who will be missed by all’, and a 'nice caring man' who was the 'life and soul of any party'. He was also described as ‘one of the biggest Sheffield Wednesday fans you will ever come across’.
Liam Jones, aged 20, of Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 21, charged with Mr Wheeler's murder and with affray, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Jones pleaded not guilty to all four charges and was remanded into custody, with his trial due to begin on May 13, 2024.