Richard Wheeler murder trial: Liam Jones, 20, denies murdering Sheffield Wednesday fan
Liam Jones appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with murder, affray, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon
A man has denied murdering a Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after being assaulted near to The Bessemer pub in Sheffield city centre.
Richard Wheeler, aged 56, was rushed to hospital on Saturday, July 15, after police were called to reports of an altercation near the pub in the Leopold Street/Orchard Lane area that evening. He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead 10 days later on July 25.
Liam Jones appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 21, charged with murder, affray, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.
The 20-year-old, of Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor, pleaded not guilty to all four charges and was remanded into custody, with his trial due to begin on May 13, 2024.
Mr Wheeler's family paid tribute following his death, saying: "Richard was well loved by his family and all who met him. His loss will change our lives forever."