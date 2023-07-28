Tributes are continuing to pour in for a much-loved man who lost his fight for life after being attacked in Sheffield city centre.

Richard Wheeler, aged in his 50s, was on a night out with friends when he was left critically injured after being assaulted close to The Bessemer pub in the Leopold Street/ Orchard Lane area, at around 11.10pm on Saturday, July 15.

Married Mr Wheeler was a keen runner, cyclist, Sheffield Wednesday fan and a supporter of the New England Patriots American Football team.

Richard Wheeler died after being assaulted near to The Bessemer pub in Sheffield city centre

Hundreds of tributes have been posted online following the announcement of his passing.

Sally Harrison described Mr Wheeler as ‘a true gent and lovely bloke’ and Nicole Slater said he was ‘a truly lovely guy who always made time for a chat’ and would be ‘sadly missed’.

Dave Lappin described him as ‘a great, fun loving lad who will be missed by all’ and Victoria Lloyd said he was ‘such a nice caring man’.

Michelle Wall posed: “I still cannot believe you've gone Richard Wheeler, I known you for over 30+years, you wasn't just a work colleague you was a great friend. You was certainly life and soul of any party, you only had to walk into the room and you lit it up.

“You will always be in everybody's thoughts. I for one will treasure the memories, laughs and good times that we had. Gonna miss you mate.”

Matthew Corker described him as ‘one of the biggest Sheffield Wednesday fans you will ever come across’.

Jon Blundell posted: “Rest in Peace Richard. Proud to have called you a friend.”

Liam Jones, 20, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, appeared in court before Mr Wheeler’s death charged with two counts of Section 18 assault, one count of Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident in which Mr Wheeler was injured should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,124 of July 15, 2023.