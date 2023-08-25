These photos take you back up to six decades to the fish and chip shops which were popular at the time, including chippies on London Road and Abbeydale Road, and in Owlerton and Beighton.

Fish and chips has been a staple of the British diet since the first chippies opened on these shores in the 1860s.

At the peak of their popularity there were more than 35,000 fish and chip shops around the UK and although that number has since fallen, it remains a hugely popular treat.

In Sheffield, soaring energy prices and the rising cost of ingredients has pushed many fish and chip shops to the brink or beyond in recent times but even during the cost of living crisis new chippies have opened.

The city's perfect fish supper includes battered cod, chips with salt and vinegar, mushy peas and scraps, with Sheffield fishcakes among the other popular items.

This retro photo gallery takes you back to the 1960s and 70s and the fish and chip shops which were popular in Sheffield at the time, including chippies on London Road and Abbeydale Road, and in Owlerton and Beighton.

1 . Millhouses Fisheries Millhouses Fisheries on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1964. Photo: Picture Sheffield/R. Brightman

2 . Friary One Flat Street, Sheffield city centre, in October 1979, showing Arcadia Amusements, Castle Bakery and Friary One. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

3 . A. Beckett, Netherthorpe A. Beckett, fish and chip shop, on Meadow Street, Netherthorpe, Sheffield, in 1965, with the public lavatories in the foreground. Photo: Picture Sheffield