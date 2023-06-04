Sheffield’s ‘perfect’ fish and chips meal has been revealed, and it includes one item shunned by much of the UK.

The nation’s ideal fish supper consists of battered cod, salt and vinegar chips, tomato ketchup, mushy peas and a can of cola to wash it down, according to a study by Buzz Bingo conducted to mark National Fish & Chip Day on June 2.

But in Sheffield, there’s an additional item on the menu – scraps, which the survey suggested many Britons haven’t even heard of or would eschew. Newcastle was the only other city where all the respondents were familiar with the tasty nuggets of deep fried batter.

The saveloy also proved much more popular in Sheffield than in other cities, with almost one in 10 of those quizzed saying they would order one. Sheffield and Glasgow were the only two cities where the majority of diners preferred their chips without any sauce, though a fifth (21 per cent) said they would opt for curry sauce.

Sheffield's 'perfect' fish and chips meal has been revealed - and it includes scraps. File photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

No one from Sheffield taking part in the survey opted for pickled eggs or gherkins as a side, but the majority (52 per cent) chose mushy peas.

When it came to drinks, Sheffield had the highest proportion of dandelion and burdock fans (17 per cent) but the majority of people opted for tea (28 per cent).