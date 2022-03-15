Sheffield chip shop popular with Hollywood actor Sean Bean closes - and rebranded as pizza place

Broomhill Friery has been a popular place with customers for years – including the Sheffield-born Hollywood actor and the venue was run by his nephew Dan.

But the Whitham Road chippy is showing on Google as being ‘temporarily closed’ and new signage has gone up renaming the premises as Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill’.

It is not clear when the new eatery will be opening as yet.

Back in October 2008, Look North filmed Sheffield movie star Sean Bean at Broomhill Friery tucking eagerly into lunch at the shop.

The 62-year-old Handsworth actor, who has appeared in blockbusters including Lord of the Rings and Bond film GoldenEye, told the reporter: “I’m having haddock, chips and mushy peas with some Henderson’s Relish. I’ve just been up in Leeds doing something up there, and there’s some good fish and chip shops there, and York.

“I’m becoming a bit of a connoisseur in fish and chips because I’ve done a lot of jobs in Yorkshire recently!”

As excited fans watched their hero through the chippy window, Sean said: “I’ve done a thing called Red Riding, which is set all around West Yorkshire – Leeds and Halifax, Bradford. It’s a trilogy that’s coming out next year.”

The reporter asked Dan whether he’d give his uncle a job if his acting work dries up and he replied: “Yeah, but I don’t think that’ll happen, to be honest.”

Referencing the hit song There’s a Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He’s Elvis, the reporter joked: “So you never know, if this acting thing doesn’t work out and there’s a guy down the chip shop that swears he’s Sean Bean, he might just be right.”

The chippy is so popular with customers that many have taken to posting reviews online.

According to Google it gained an average rating of 3.8 stars out of five based on 19 reviews.

Daniel Bean of the Broomhill Friery in January 2013 with one of his Beany's Burgers, named after his uncle, Sean Bean