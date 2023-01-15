News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 great photos showing shops and traders on city's famous London Road in the 80s and 90s

It’s one of Sheffield’s best known streets, famous for the melting pot of international cuisines served up by its plethora of restaurants.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

These photos of traders and their shops, pubs and restaurants on London Road during the 1980s and 1990s show how much it has changed over the years. While it has lost none of its vibrancy, many familiar businesses have been swept away by time and replaced by new traders. These images are bound to bring back memories of some of the shops which have been lost and the friendly faces who used to run them, but there are shops and pubs which have stood the test of time, perhaps most famously the furniture seller Ponsford, which has been trading for more than 125 years.

All the pictures in this photo gallery are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com.

1. Dunbar Cooke and Son

Geoff and Kathleen Cooke, of Dunbar Cooke and Son, fish and game merchants, No. 229 London Road, Sheffield, pictured in around 1989

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. The Cremorne

London Road, Sheffield, at the junction with Alderson Road, showing (left) the Cremorne pub, at no 185, and Allens chemists. This photo was taken in September 1987

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. The Tramway

The Tramway pub, at No 126 London Road, Sheffield, at the junction with Broom Close, pictured in September 1987

Photo: SLAI/Picture Sheffield

4. Candytown

Staff working in the kitchen at Candytown Restaurant, No. 27 London Road, Sheffield, in September 1994

Photo: Picture Sheffield

