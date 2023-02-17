Abbeydale Road is one of the city’s main arteries, which is home to many landmark buildings and a multitude of shops and cafes. This retro photo gallery takes you back throuh the decades to see how it has changed, including the days when it was part of Sheffield’s extensive tram network.

The fashions and cars look very different in these photos, and the road was much quieter when these images were captured. Many of the shops pictured are just a memory today but some of the landmark buildings are still standing and look much the same as they did all those years ago.