Sheffield retro: 22 classic photos of Abbeydale Road to take you back, including lost shops and landmarks

These classic black and white photos show how one of Sheffield’s most famous streets has evolved over the decades.

By Robert Cumber
22 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 4:07pm

Abbeydale Road is one of the city’s main arteries, which is home to many landmark buildings and a multitude of shops and cafes. This retro photo gallery takes you back throuh the decades to see how it has changed, including the days when it was part of Sheffield’s extensive tram network.

The fashions and cars look very different in these photos, and the road was much quieter when these images were captured. Many of the shops pictured are just a memory today but some of the landmark buildings are still standing and look much the same as they did all those years ago.

The photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

1. E.C. Bell Bakery

This photo of E.C. Bell Bakery, on Sheffield's Abbeydale Road, shows hot cross buns being prepared for Good Friday, on April 13, 1949

Photo: Nancy Fielder

2. Flooding

Neighbours work to keep the water away from their houses after flooding hits Abbeydale Road, at the junction with London Road, Sheffield, in August 1988. Pictured here are Mrs Wooley, Mrs Ward and Mr Majid. Mrs Wooley said: "It was only by opening a manhole cover outside the house that we saved the lower floor."

Photo: Nancy Fielder

3. Skippers

Mr Rex Skippers' Butcher's shop on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1984

Photo: Submitted by Pamela Denniff

4. Rainy day

Daniel Smith, of Totley, on Abbeydale Road South, opposite Beauchief Gardens, during heavy rain in 1982 which caused flooding

Photo: Nancy Fielder

