Pulp new album: Sheffield pop legends announce first album in 24 years ahead of Tramlines performance in city
‘More’ will be released on June 6, a month before they play the Tramlines music festival in the city on Friday, July 25.
The first single to be released off the album is called ‘Spike Island’ described as a combination of synths, violin and slide guitar.
Frontman Jarvis Cocker said it was the first Pulp album since ‘We Love Life’ in 2001 and was inspired by playing a song called Hymn of the North at the end of their second night at Sheffield Arena in 2023.
He added: “This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024.
“A couple are revivals of ideas from last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley.”
The album, released by Rough Trade Records, is dedicated to Steve Mackey, their bassist who died aged 56 in March 2023.
The Sheffield band’s biggest album was Different Class, released in 1995 which includes Common People.
