Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Britpop legends Pulp have announced their first new album in 24 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘More’ will be released on June 6, a month before they play the Tramlines music festival in the city on Friday, July 25.

The first single to be released off the album is called ‘Spike Island’ described as a combination of synths, violin and slide guitar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarvis Cocker and Pulp performing at Sheffield Arena in 2023. | Errol Edwards

Frontman Jarvis Cocker said it was the first Pulp album since ‘We Love Life’ in 2001 and was inspired by playing a song called Hymn of the North at the end of their second night at Sheffield Arena in 2023.

He added: “This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024.

“A couple are revivals of ideas from last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulp has announced its first new album for 24 years. 'More' is released on June 6, 2025. | Rough Trade Records

The album, released by Rough Trade Records, is dedicated to Steve Mackey, their bassist who died aged 56 in March 2023.

The Sheffield band’s biggest album was Different Class, released in 1995 which includes Common People.