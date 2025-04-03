Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next wave of artists set to play Tramlines 2025 have been announced, led by punk poet icon John Cooper Clarke.

A fresh line up of artists has been announced to join headliners Pulp, The Reytons and Kasabian for the annual festival’s return to Hillsborough Park on July 25-27.

New additions announced today (March 3) include poet John Cooper Clarke, whose long standing affinity with Sheffield includes a poem dedicated to the city, as well as his chart-topping contribution to Arctic Monkeys’ ‘I Wanna Be Yours.’

There will also be sets by cult indie newcomers Spanish Horses, and Ed Cosens, a founding member of Reverend and the Makers and a sharp songwriter in his own right.

Also added to the line-up are the winners of Tramlines’ ‘Apply To Play’ scheme, including

- Magnolia and Molly and the Dolly Shop (Tramines’ pick)

- Marples (public vote)

- Jetski (BBC Introducing Sheffield)

- and Ellie Evans (Pirate.com) bringing local talent to the fore.

Pattern + Push takes over Saturday with a line-up that reflects the platform’s mission to empower young rappers, singers and producers to push boundaries through positive music. Their stage features Big Ang, Prido, Kaesu & Alex FB, Leo Miyagee, Nørskov, Lavelle, Kid Blu3, Josie Wray, Namywa and Kali, with DJ Kyla C behind the decks and JXK hosting. Pattern + Push delivers high-quality programmes that include vocal and production coaching, industry masterclasses, studio sessions and live performance opportunities. Their return to Tramlines reflects the festival’s ongoing commitment to supporting emerging talent and building pathways into the industry from the ground up.

Slambarz is back for 2025, bringing the energy of Sheffield’s grassroots hip-hop and spoken word scene to the Speakers Corner stage across all three days. Expect high-impact performances from artists like Just Jase, Tinxshe, RF, Reeko, Mitchelxonly1, KO, Kie 5, CNC, GSD, Tlarnaa, Geerai, Lex Fym, Indii and Fuego. With Slambarz regulars DJ Dylor and DJ Law on the controls and a programme that spans live rap, dance, and DJ culture, this is where raw talent meets real community. Slambarz continues to be a launchpad for voices often underrepresented elsewhere.

The Apply to Play scheme aims to showcase the very best of emerging UK talent, selected by industry heads including Amazing Radio, Exposed Magazine, The Rock Revival, The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, and WaterBear. This year’s standout acts include The Rolling People (The Rock Revival), Fear of Marko (Exposed), Montello (This Feeling), Flat Moon (WaterBear), Sacha T (The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation), Freddy Forbidden (Amazing Radio), and the overall winner Long Island—handpicked by legendary broadcaster and new music champion John Kennedy. These names join a legacy that includes past winners like Rumbi Tauro, whose rise through the ranks has become a defining success story for the initiative.

Also confirmed today is Queer Cxntry, an unmissable LGBTQIA+ club night fusing country music and queer joy. This is rhinestones and resistance in equal measure—a celebration of individuality and inclusivity with a two-step twist. It lands in Hillsborough Park as part of a broader line-up of club takeovers, including Karaoke, Feminém, Hip Hop Karaoke, and The Leadmill’s themed nights: XCX World, Club Tropicana and Taylor’s Version.

Sunday's new additions include Hannah Rowe, Cowz, Mackenzie, April Tapes, Long Island, Flat Moon, Montello, Sacha T and Freddy Forbidden, alongside festival favourites like Buffo’s Wake and Oktoberfest Band, offering up a riotous finale to the weekend. These join previously announced acts such as Franz Ferdinand, Spiritualized, Hot Chip (DJ Set), The Last Dinner Party, Sigrid, CMAT and Everly Pregnant Brothers, making for a weekend that moves seamlessly between cult classics, future icons and the best of what Sheffield’s scene has to offer.

Tramlines says only Tier 2 Sunday Day Tickets remain at £70 + booking fee.