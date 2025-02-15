Britpop legends Pulp have announced a raft of new UK tour dates and teased fans awaiting a new album.

The Sheffield band are set to play in Glasgow, Dublin, London, Birmingham and Manchester this summer as part of a UK and Ireland arena tour.

There is no Sheffield Arena date but Pulp are headlining this year’s Tramlines Festival at the city’s Hillsborough Park on July 25, with the band having handpicked the bill for that day.

Jarvis Cocker performing with Pulp in New York last year as part of their reunion tour. (Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images) | Rolling Stone via Getty Images

Announcing the new tour dates, Jarvis Cocker said: “You deserve more - & we have more.

“In fact, we have More - (but that’s a whole other story… you’ll have to wait a little more time to hear that one).

“In the meantime: see you this Summer!”

The ‘More’ Jarvis was referring to could simply be additional gigs but it could also be the new album the band are believed to be working on.

In December, Pulp announced they had signed to the record label Rough Trade, and it was reported that they were back in the studio in London, sparking speculation that a new album - the band’s first since We Love Life, released in 2001 - could be on the way.

Pulp’s new tour dates and how to get tickets

The full list of new tour dates announced by Pulp is:

Glasgow OVO Hydro - Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dublin 3Arena - Tuesday, June 10, 2025

London The O2 - Friday, June 13

London The O2 - Saturday, June 14

Birmingham Utilita Arena - Thursday, June 19

Manchester Co-op Live - Saturday, June 21

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale next Friday, February 21, at 9.30am.

But fans signed up to Pulp’s mailing list by midnight on Monday, February 17 will be invited to take part in the pre-sale beginning the next day, Tuesday, February 18, at 9.30am.

For full details and ticket information, visit https://welovepulp.info/

Jarvis has said that dynamic pricing, where the cost of tickets increases in line with demand, will not be used following the controversy surrounding the Oasis tour.

Pulp formed in 1978 while Jarvis was still a pupil at City School.

But despite a cult following, with the band being championed by the legendary DJ John Peel, they did not achieve widespread fame until their 1995 album Different Class, featuring hit singles including Common People and Disco 2000, topped the charts.

They reformed in 2011 and again in 2022, and in 2023 they played two spectacular homecoming gigs at Sheffield Arena.