Fans had waited 11 years to see Pulp play Sheffield again and they weren't disappointed

“Anyone due to see Pulp tonight in Sheffield...you are in for a TREAT!”

That was the verdict of fan Jenny Eells and thousands more who saw the legendary Britpoppers at the first of two homecoming gigs in the city last night.

Jarvis Cocker raises the roof at Pulp's homecoming gig in Sheffield. Pic Errol Edwards.

Social media was flooded with pictures and video of Jarvis Cocker and the band at Utilita Arena Sheffield - their first in their home city since December 2012.

Rich said: “Pulp in Sheffield, absolutely incredible gig. Jarvis Cocker is probably the coolest person to do anything ever.”

Paul Heathcote: “Pulp in Sheffield. Amazing! Best gig I have ever been to by far. Wow.”

Pulp wowed thousands of fans at the first of two gigs in Sheffield. Pic by Errol Edwards.

Jess: “Absolutely outstanding and so lovely to see how proud Pulp are to be from Sheffield. We are very proud of you too.”

Becky Fox: ”It’s like the millennium never happened!! Pulp played the big hits, the fan favourites, *my* favourite! Magnificent! Long live Jarvis, Prince of Sheffield!”

Tracy K posted a video of guest star and Sheffield songwriting legend Richard Hawley.

Guest star, Sheffield songwriting legend Richard Hawley. Pic Errol Edwards

“The gorgeous Coles Corner from Richard Hawley tonight, supporting Pulp's homecoming gig in Sheffield. So lush.”

Pulp play the arena again tonight, Saturday July 15.