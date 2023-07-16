If anything the reception was even more rapturous than on Friday .

Pulp were on “another level” at their second homecoming gig in Sheffield, according to artist Pete McKee.

He took to Twitter after the Britpop legends played Sheffield’s Utilita Arena for the second night.

And if anything the reception was even more rapturous than on Friday .

Pete said: “Pulp are on another level to other bands, the young whipper snappers coming through could learn a lot about stage craft and entertaining a crowd from this beautiful bunch from Pitsmoor.”

Wardy said: “It was incredible. Jarvis at one point brought out a cardboard cut out of Michael Jackson which he then mooned at, like his stage invasion at the Brit Awards. Hilarious. It was a proper party atmosphere.”

The Steel City Snapper, @steelcitysnaps, said: “Wow. What a night. What a homecoming. Pulp returned to Sheffield to play the most incredible gig last night.

“The legend that is Jarvis Cocker was on fine form, he had the crowd eating out of his hand all night, as always! The whole band are at the height of their powers, and it was great to see Richard Hawley

rejoin his old band for a couple of tracks after an amazing support slot.

“The setlist was so well chosen, mixing all the Pulp hits with favourite album tracks. One of the most moving moments was when Jarvis dedicated Something Changed to Steve Mackey, Pulp’s much-loved bassist who sadly died earlier in the year.

“But the biggest surprise of the night was at the end, Jarvis said “that was supposed to be the last song, but would you like one more?” ‘Hymn To The North’ was a beautiful and moving finale to a spectacular concert. An encore? I hope they never stop…”

