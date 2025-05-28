Third Sheffield Labour branch votes to express opposition to government benefits cuts

A third Sheffield Labour branch has voted to oppose the government’s planned benefit cuts, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has learned.

Following a vote last week, Labour Party members in the Sheffield Central constituency are calling on the government to scrap the cuts and instead seek alternative ways to improve public finances “that do not target the poorest.”

This move follows similar motions passed last month by the Sheffield Heeley and Sheffield Hallam Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs), which are made up of local party members.

Cllr Minesh Parekh, Labour and Co-Operative councillor for Crookes and Crosspool, told the LDRS he was involved with a grassroots group called “Sheffield Labour Against Benefit Cuts”, an organisation that formed to build consensus within the party against austerity.

When asked about the impact of such a vote, he said: “This is broadly symbolic, although some of the actions – such as writing to the government – will be listened to by it, particularly as lots of other local party branches are doing the same thing.

“But there’s an impact in terms of getting the government to rethink the measure – in recent days we have seen government spokespeople say they might rethink the cuts, as they have recently also done for the winter fuel allowance cut.

“The more we see Labour figures speak out, the more likely it is that the government may u-turn.”

Cllr Parekh also said he believes the government should be taxing the wealthiest instead.

“I absolutely believe the government should be considering taxing the very wealthiest, and ensuring that those with the broadest shoulders are paying their fair share, instead of cutting people’s benefits,” he said.

“We live with a deeply unequal economy and have seen the richest get even richer while millions struggle with soaring living costs.

“A Labour government should be fixing that.”

He added that the actions of the Sheffield CLPs send a clear message to the government and policymakers about “what Labour values are, what our voters voted us in for and expect to see, and that this is the change we need to see.”

The government is reportedly facing a significant rebellion, with more than 100 Labour MPs said to be opposing the proposed benefit cuts.