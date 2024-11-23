Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield has come joint second in a City of the Year competition.

The Steel City tied with Leeds behind Salford in the prestigious contest run by Estates Gazette. A glittering awards night was held at Old Billingsgate near the Tower of London.

Sheffield City Council put out a press release saying it was delighted to be in the final three.

New buildings on Charles Street in Sheffield's Heart of the City regeneration project. | NW

It added: “It is great to see our progress recognised by EG as an example of how cities like ours are making plans for a more prosperous future and to help people who live here to thrive. Huge congratulations to Salford for winning this year’s award.”

It went on to champion Sheffield’s qualities and assets including creating new neighbourhoods, providing good quality, affordable and secure homes, regeneration projects creating jobs, and investing in sustainable transport.

Council leader Tom Hunt at the launch of No1 West Bar office block in Sheffield. | Nw

It added: “Our city is quickly becoming synonymous with hosting high profile events, bringing people into the city from far and wide, from the World Snooker Tour Championship to our very own annual documentary festival, DocFest.

“In 2023, events had a direct impact on Sheffield’s economy of more than £25m and amounted to more than £19m in visitor spending.

“We’re also industry leaders, paving the way through innovative digital, tech and creative sectors, alongside advanced manufacturing. To name a few, Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park will become home to new world-class research and technology centre, the National Centre for Child Health Technology. While world leading companies, McLaren and Boeing, have made multi-million pound investments, bringing new jobs.

“People are at the heart of everything we do. Our successful transformation is being achieved by collaboration with residents, businesses and voluntary and community organisations.

“All these exciting projects are just a small portion of what makes our city so great and why people are so passionate about Sheffield. Lots has been achieved, with a lot more to come.”