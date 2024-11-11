Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1,300 homes, including a ‘landmark’ tower block, are set to be built in a £290 million transformation of two Sheffield neighbourhoods.

A new park, two public squares and a riverside walkway will also be created, under the latest plans set out for Furnace Hill, in Shalesmoor, and Neepsend.

Homes England has set out its vision for the two sites, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, as it seeks development partners.

Furnace Hill in Sheffield and an artist's impression showing how the area and nearby Neepsend could look after a planned £290 million transformation.

It says the aim is to create a ‘network of new public spaces and streets’ to improve connections between the city centre and Kelham Island, capitalising on the area’s industrial heritage and its natural assets, including the River Don.

It plans to shortlist three bidders for each of the two sites before choosing the winner, with the possibility that the same developer will be chosen to regenerate both plots.

Furnace Hill plans

Furnace Hill, a 2.57-hectare site bounded by Hoyle Street to the west and Shalesmoor to the north, includes the city’s last intact cementation furnace and the historic Grade II-listed Don Cutlery Works.

There are plans for 825 new homes there, made up of a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and maisonettes, with a ‘landmark tall building of exceptional quality’ at the corner of Shalesmoor and Hoyle Street.

The £165m project will include the redevelopment of the Don Cutlery Works, the creation of a new public space called Furnace Square, and 1,900 sqm of ‘non-residential uses’.

Neepsend plans

The Neepsend site is a 2.5-hectare plot bounded by the River Don and Penistone Road, which contains the Grade II-listed Cornish Works, Wickes DIY store and a number of derelict industrial buildings.

There are plans for 480 new homes there, the transformation of Cornish Works, 2,000 sqm of ‘non-residential uses’, a new Artisan Square, a riverside walkway and a pocket park.

The project is worth £125m.

‘New lease of life’

In March this year, the Government announced a total of £67m to create the new neighbourhoods at Furnace Hill and Neepsend.

Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt said at the time that the funding would help ‘breathe a new lease of life’ into the areas.

Earlier this year, new images were released showing how the two neighbourhoods could look following their transformation.

What is the timescale for the £290m regeneration?

Prospective developers have been given until December 9 to apply, with selected candidates expected to be invited to tender their proposals on or around January 20, 2025.

The successful developers will be asked to prepare and submit planning applications for the sites and to secure funding commitments from investment partners.

There is no timescale at this stage for when the plans could be approved, when the work might start and how long it is expected to take.