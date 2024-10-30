Apartments plans for Sheffield Nursery Street site approved

Plans for a new Build-to-Rent apartment scheme in Sheffield’s Nursery Street area have been approved by city councillors.

Developed by the Parklane Group, the project designed by the team at award-winning Sheffield architectural practice CODA features a mix of 102 studios, one-bed, and two-bed apartments.

Its amenities include a fully-equipped gym, co-working and meeting spaces, a garden terrace, private dining room for hosting dinner parties and a fully-equipped podcasting studio.

Leeds-based Parklane Group (PLG) is known for its award-winning developments and a portfolio that includes successful ventures like Roomzzz Aparthotels and IconInc student accommodations.

How the new Nursery Street development will look

The company’s previous Sheffield schemes include the transformation a former bakery in the Castle Gate area into 12 one-bedroom apartments - a project that served as a successful pilot and demonstrated PLG’s dedication to the city's growth and revitalisation.

The Nursery Street development, in the Wicker area, is a continuation of that commitment, carefully aligned with Sheffield council’s regeneration plans and the identified priority areas.

Haaris Ahmed, of Parklane Group, commented: “We are thrilled to get planning permission which will allow us to deliver a large number of new homes complemented by amazing communal facilities including a roof terrace, co-working space, and a gym.

“This is a high quality development in what we believe is an increasingly attractive area of Sheffield and we are delighted that, after working closely with planning officers, planning committee members have appreciated the value of this project in bringing new life to a part of the city that is ripe for redevelopment.”

CODA director Matt Bowker said: “This particular site has been dormant for something like two decades now and we see this project as very much at the heart of the Wicker Riverside area.

“Following the regeneration of Kelham Island and Neepsend, the Wicker Riverside is the logical next step in the rediscovery of this part of the city centre.

“We are very excited to be working with Parkland to be delivering high quality new homes into this emerging new neighbourhood.”