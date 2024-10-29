More than 100 new homes to replace Sheffield building ‘blighting’ city centre

More than 100 new homes will be built to replace an iconic but “rapidly deteriorating” building in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has given the go-ahead for a development which will see 102 new “build-to-rent” flats on the site of the iconic Old Coroner’s Court Business Centre – a two-storey brick building built in 1913 – on Nursery Street.

A document uploaded onto the planning portal explained that the building “is an increasing blight to the area” and there was an opportunity to redevelop “the site with a new building that will deliver new homes and regeneration benefits”.

The proposal, which was opposed by heritage campaigners and ward councillors, included the creation of 102, one and two-bed studios as well as co-working space, resident terraces, secure cycle spaces, plant rooms, and refuse facilities.

The applicant added that the main building would be 10 storeys high.

During the process, City ward councillor Cllr Ruth Mersereau objected to the plans.

In an email, she said: “From the plans, I’d object on the basis that there is insufficient cycle parking (52 spaces) for the number of planned units (102) – this is a missed opportunity – the block is within easy reach of cycle routes to the city centre.

“My understanding is that Sheffield City Council (SCC) advises that there should be a cycle parking space for every resident.

“I’d also encourage the developers to provide visitor cycle parking, and also to make sure that any provision for residents and guests is suitable for non-standard bikes e.g. handcycles, tricycles, etc. The cycle storage also needs to be fully accessible.”

A heritage campaigning group Hallamshire Historic Buildings also disagreed with the development.

In a letter sent to the planning officers, it objected “on the grounds that it entails the loss of a non-designated heritage asset and fails to preserve the settings of listed buildings in the historically important Castlegate area”.

It added “the lack of a ‘no premature demolition’ condition in that permission is regrettable”.

The group said “the loss of the historic building will also have a negative impact on the regeneration of Castlegate, which has received Levelling-Up funding and is focused on historic identity”.