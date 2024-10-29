Sky-House Co Little Chicago plans given green light

Sheffield Council has approved a planning application for a second city centre development from award-winning house builder Sky-House Co.

The development at Trinity Street/Copper Street in Shalesmoor, close to the popular Kelham Island, will see the construction of 34 one and two bed apartments across two blocks, along with 14 two and three bed family homes and one commercial space, all centred around communal gardens.

“We are delighted that Sheffield Council has approved our second city centre Sky-House neighbourhood in Sheffield,” said Sky-House co-founder and director David Cross.

“Having worked in close consultation with the council’s planners, we believe we have an exciting proposal for this key area of city centre regeneration and we look forward to getting on site as quickly as possible.

“This new project will bring new life to an area which historically was dubbed Little Chicago during the Sheffield Gang Wars of the 1920s.

“Our project will knit the development into the narrow and steep streets of Shalesmoor, forming a new characterful and contextual neighbourhood that will expand on the great work built in neighbouring Kelham Island.”

Sky-House Co is the developer behind the hugely successful 21st century revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles, with acclaimed sites already well-established in Waverley, Oughtibridge, Stocksbridge and Rother Valley.

All Sky-House Co homes are zero-gas before the 2025 regulation changes, with an emphasis on carbon reduction at every stage of construction process including energy use whilst in operation.

All homes have a fabric first approach to heat loss coupled with the latest eco-technology such as air-source cylinders, heat recovery and PV solar panels.

The Trinity Street/Copper Street approval comes as work continues on the long-awaited Sky-House Devonshire Quarter site, which will feature 66 properties, including 32 one bed and 24 two bed homes and commercial space.

To find out more about Sky-House at all its developments visit www.sky-house.co