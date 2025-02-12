Sheffield City Council need to act now to improve safety on a narrow bridge before someone is killed or serious injured, residents in Oughtibridge have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals have had a number of close calls on the bridge over the years and believe it is only a matter of time before tragedy hits.

“While I was walking there was this car who just came whizzing round and forced me into the bushes,” one resident told The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bridge in question is found on Oughtibridge Lane heading up to Jawbone Hill. It is at the centre of a quick left-right s-bend and narrows to the width of about two large cars.

A van whips past pedestrians as it exits the bridge on Oughtibridge Lane. | National World

Trish, who lives nearby with husband Ken, said: “You have to come out into the road [to cross]. If you stand against the wall you will get squashed.”

Now, residents from Oughtibridge, as well as outside of the area, are calling on the council to act and improve safety.

The campaign started with local man Dave Crowley, who is said to have been lobbying Sheffield City Council for a number of years to prevent a tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are demanding Sheffield City Council take action quickly to prevent a potential tragedy. | National World

It has gained social media followers and the support of local councillors, including Sheffield’s heritage champion Janet Ridler.

Councillor Ridler told a meeting of campaigners on Friday, February 7, 2025, she believed there was money which could be used for a short-term solution.

However, she agreed a more effective, long-term solution was needed.

A car approaches the bridge "pinch point" on Oughtibridge Lane. | National World

She said: “In the longer term, improvements to the bridge and the provision of a dedicated footpath should be considered, along with opportunities to enhance active travel links. I also feel that a 20mph speed limit on this stretch is worth discussing further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be raising this with council officers and working with Cllr Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration, and Climate Committee, and local MP Marie Tidball to look at possible solutions."

David Chinchen, a retired police officer who lives locally, said: “I’m a retired cop. I’ve seen a few accidents in my time and this takes the biscuit.

There is very little room for much else on the bridge when two cars cross at the same time. | National World

“There’s no visibility on entry and there’s a chicane... the road is just not fit for purpose.”

It was very clear what locals feared would happen with no action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Death,” David said. “Someone is going to get killed. It will be serious injury or a fatality.”

The bridge is part of a driving test route for the nearby Middlewood test centre. It means instructors bring learners up to the bridge every single day.

Richard Mann, a driving instructor and former police officer, is one of the leading faces in the local campaign.

He said: “It’s been on the test route for years. I have been an instructor for two years and have had so many near misses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local parents said they each take up position on either side before making their children “run across the bridge” - just to keep them safe.

“You’re running the gauntlet everyday with the bridge,” they said.

The Star observed huge trucks and lorries using the bridge when visiting the area with campaigners. Motorists in cars of all sizes would squeeze by one another when crossing at the same time - some visibly exceeding the speed limit.

Trish suggested adding flashing lights to road signs to provide a clearer, more noticable warning to motorists in the short-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ideal solution is a separate footpath and cycling bridge,” David added, saying there was a need for alternative access over the railway in the future.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We have all heard the truly devastating and heartbreaking accounts of families who have had a loved one killed or seriously injured on our roads and that is why we have an ambitious plan to reduce those hurt or worse on Sheffield’s roads to zero.

“We are in the process of targeting the roads with the highest number of collisions in Sheffield and installing measures to make them as safe as possible. We want the city to be a travel friendly city whether people choose to drive, walk, cycle or wheel around.

"I know how much people value the access this bridge provides to Wharncliffe Woods and beyond, having walked over it myself many times. Recognising the concerns raised, council officers met with Oughtibridge residents last week to discuss the issue. Further conversations have also taken place with local councillors and MPs, who have asked us to look into the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the past five years there have been four incidents in that area, but none in the vicinity of the bridge, while that is four more than we would like, we have to ensure that our investment prioritises improvements to roads with the highest number of collisions.

"Pedestrian and bend warning signs on yellow backing boards, along with SLOW road markings, have recently been installed on this route. We will continue to monitor the area and remain committed to working with Oughtibridge residents, councillors, and the local MP to improve road safety.”

The council reported that not one of the four accidents mentioned by Coun Miskell involved a pedestrian and it would continue to ensure Amey - the Streets Ahead contractor - continued to cut back vegetation so road signs and warnings were clear.