South Yorkshire mayor pressed over hiring speechwriter for £60k

The South Yorkshire mayor has been questioned about looking for a new “head of news and media and chief mayoral speechwriter” – and the role’s high salary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Coppard was pressed at an overview and scrutiny committee meeting last week (February 6) about his intention of hiring a speechwriter for between £57,999-£62,879, according to the mayor’s website.

The job description says the “role will shape and protect the reputation of the mayor and MCA (mayoral combined authority)”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is added: “The post-holder will develop and deliver the news and media requirements of the SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) communications strategy, ensuring SYMCA shapes the daily news agenda and promotes priorities to various audiences.

The South Yorkshire mayor has been questioned about looking for a new “head of news and media and chief mayoral speechwriter” – and the role’s high salary.

“They will advise senior colleagues on media matters, build relationships with journalists, and ensure effective media engagement.”

At the meeting, Cllr Hannah Kitching wanted Mr Coppard to explain the potential pay award for the role.

Mr Coppard said last year he had made “hundreds of speeches” and added “you can’t always write that number of speeches yourself, you need people to do it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added speeches were important – in terms of being transparent and bringing in investment – and people expect him to be prepared.

Mr Coppard said the post-holder will not just be writing speeches but they would also have a role in the communications team and the way the office handles media requests.

He added: “I’m proud, quite honestly, that we pay a decent wage for those jobs, I think it’s right we do because we attract good people as a result.”