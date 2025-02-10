A £21m project to create “people-friendly, prosperous streets” in Sheffield city centre is about to start with improvements to Pinstone Street.

Construction on the Connecting Sheffield: City Centre project will begin on Monday, February 10 with work to replace kerbs near the Town Hall between February and April and making pedestrianisation on Pinstone Street permanent between Charles Street and The Moor.

Council chiefs say the scheme will create “more open, attractive places and spaces” and improve walking, wheeling and cycling routes.

Pedestrianisation of Pinstone Street will be made permanent under the £21m Sheffield city centre scheme. | NW

It is being paid for by the Department for Transport and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, and not from council tax, they add.

Following the initial works, there will be improvements to the rest of Pinstone Street, Surrey Street, Charles Street and Arundel Gate.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: "I’m thrilled that work is getting underway on this fantastic project. Not only will our city centre streets be more vibrant with more space for people to enjoy, but we’ll also create an environment that is more prosperous, where businesses can thrive too.

“There’ll be more outdoor space for restaurants and cafes, more opportunities to attract large scale events which bring people into the city centre, and better transport links to ensure passengers and employees can get to where they need to be.”

Glennan Blackmore, managing director of contractor Galliford Try Infrastructure, said: “We are excited to begin this transformative Sheffield city centre project.

“By creating welcoming spaces and improving Pinstone Street, we'll enhance the experience for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

“This project reflects Galliford Try’s dedication to multi-modal transport schemes that deliver sustainable urban spaces for communities."