Sheffield developments: City council issues statement on huge office at West Bar four months after completion
Security guards can be seen at No1 West Bar Square and lights on the second floor are on. But they are the only sign of life at the eight-storey office on Corporation Street.
It was launched in October at an event with councillors, officers, developer Urbo and funders from insurance giant L&G.
At the time, council leader Tom Hunt said they were having positive conversations with potential tenants. It is understood an announcement is due in the coming months.
No1 West Bar Square is part of a £300m development which includes two blocks of flats called SoHo Yard.
Last year, Peter Swallow, managing director at developers Urbo, said phase two would start soon and include a second Legal & General-funded office building, a 450-space multi-storey car park and new public realm.
Ultimately, a total of five office blocks could be constructed.
He added: “Further phases will ultimately provide 1 million sq ft of mixed-use accommodation, of which over 500,000 sq ft will be Grade ‘A’ office space, offering the largest floor plates in Sheffield city centre.
“West Bar is an award-winning example of what can be achieved through effective public and private sector collaboration.”