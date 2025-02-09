A huge new Sheffield office is standing empty four months after completion but Sheffield City Council is having detailed discussions with potential occupiers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Security guards can be seen at No1 West Bar Square and lights on the second floor are on. But they are the only sign of life at the eight-storey office on Corporation Street.

It was launched in October at an event with councillors, officers, developer Urbo and funders from insurance giant L&G.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Tom Hunt launched No1 West Bar Square in October. The authority is in detailed discussions with a potential occupier. | NW

At the time, council leader Tom Hunt said they were having positive conversations with potential tenants. It is understood an announcement is due in the coming months.

No1 West Bar Square is part of a £300m development which includes two blocks of flats called SoHo Yard.

Last year, Peter Swallow, managing director at developers Urbo, said phase two would start soon and include a second Legal & General-funded office building, a 450-space multi-storey car park and new public realm.

Ultimately, a total of five office blocks could be constructed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Further phases will ultimately provide 1 million sq ft of mixed-use accommodation, of which over 500,000 sq ft will be Grade ‘A’ office space, offering the largest floor plates in Sheffield city centre.

“West Bar is an award-winning example of what can be achieved through effective public and private sector collaboration.”