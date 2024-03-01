Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1,300 homes are to be built to create brand new communities in Sheffield as part of a £67million funding package announced by Michael Gove MP this morning.

The package came as part of a deal between Homes England, the government's housing and regeneration agency, and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. It will see two new city centre communities created in Furnace Hill and Neepsend in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: "This very welcome government announcement of support in Sheffield will help us build early momentum with our business planning to support housing growth and regeneration across the wider South Yorkshire area."

Mr Coppard's enthusiasm was shared by Councillor Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council, who said the package will "breathe a new lease of life" into Furnace Hill and Neepsend.

The two communities will offer different purposes to the city. Furnace Hill will become a "liveable neighbourhood with a focus on people and place". The area will feature a "broad" residential offer with new local facilities, commercial and leisure space.

In an attempt to preserve and celebrate the areas heritage, the Cementation Furnace will be at the core of a new public space.

An illustration of how the Neepsend community could look.

Alternatively, the new Neepsend development has been described as a "sustainable neighbourhood" which will promote "the best of city life with all the benefit of outdoor and waterside living alongside the River Don". It is hoped Neepsend will begin to attract families to live in the heart of the city.

Peter Denton, Homes England Chief Executive, said: "This funding will kickstart the transformation of Furnace Hill and Neepsend, paving the way for 1,300 new homes and 4,000 square metres of commercial space, and, ultimately, the creation of two new vibrant communities for the people of Sheffield to enjoy."

Coun Hunt added: "We have also put down a marker for support from the next round of the Government’s Affordable Homes Programme, to ensure a minimum of 20 per cent of these new homes is truly affordable accommodation which is within the reach of everyone.