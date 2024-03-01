Sheffield schools: These are the hardest secondary schools to get into for Y7 ahead of National Offer Day 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today is the day Sheffield parents and their little ones find out which 'big school' they are going to this September.
National Offer Day 2024 (March 1) is when children find out which secondary school they will start at in the new academic year.
Every parent wants their little one to go to the best school they can. So when they pick their top three preferences for the new academic year, it can make finding out on March 1 a momentous day.
However, not everyone gets into their first choice - the very best schools can turn away nearly as many students as they have places to offer, they are that in demand.
Below, we've listed which Sheffield secondary schools were the most 'oversubscribed' for September 2023, meaning they were the hardest to get into for a place in Y7.