More than 90 per cent of Sheffield children have been allocated their first choice of secondary school for September 2024.

Parents and families across the city learned this morning (March 1) which "big school" their children have been allocated, as they move up to Year 7.

Overall, 97.84 per cent of pupils were allocated one of their three preferences, an increase on 2023.

Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield Council's education, children and families committee, said: "It is fantastic to see the majority of children in Sheffield have been allocated their first preference school on national allocation day. I hope they are happy with their news and are looking forward to heading on to their new secondary school."

90.43 per cent (6077) children got their first choice, 5.83 per cent (392) got their second choice, and 1.58 per cent(106) children were allocated to their third choice.

145 children (2.16 per cent) did not have any of their preferences met.

Coun Dale added: "We know how important this allocation process is to families and, despite most pupils getting their first preference, inevitability there will be others who may be disappointed today.

"I wish to reassure families that national allocation day is just the start of this process and we will be working with families as much as we can to find them a place which is suitable for them and their children.

"I hope all the children enjoy their last few months in primary school and wish them the best of luck for their move into Year 7."

Parents of pupils refused admission to any of their preferred schools have the right to appeal to an independent appeal panel.

Further information will be sent to those parents about the appeal procedure, which will happen between May and July.

The Local Authority holds waiting lists for pupils who were refused admission to a school higher up on their preference list.

Sheffield City Council has asked parents to be aware there is no guarantee of obtaining a school place from the waiting list, but to bear in mind that there is always movement between March and September.

The waiting list will come into operation from today, and be maintained until December 31, 2024.

The Admissions Team is available via email ([email protected]) to provide advice and guidance about how to appeal, waiting list positions and other schools with places available.