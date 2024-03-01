News you can trust since 1887
13 traditional Sheffield photos inside elevated Totley mega-home with an interior taking you back in time

The Totley home has been listed for sale.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:05 GMT

A huge four bedroom home in Sheffield has been listed for sale and has a lovely, traditional interior.

It is found on Prospect Road in Totley Rise and is listed on Zoopla with an £800,000 guide price.

It is an enormous home. The ground floor alone consists of an entry porch, hallway, dining room, living room, sitting room, cloak room, kitchen, utility room, bedroom and an en-suite.

Three other bedrooms are found upstairs. Two of them have an en-suite, whilst bedroom one has a sink fitted in the bedroom.

The house does benefit from a huge garden, which rises as it goes. It has space for an outbuilding and greenhouse and the property also comes with two garages.

This elevated Totley home has a beautiful, traditional interior.

1. Prospect Road

This elevated Totley home has a beautiful, traditional interior. Photo: Zoopla

The property has been described as "substantial".

2. Living room

The property has been described as "substantial". Photo: Zoopla

The house has a very traditional interior.

3. Hall

The house has a very traditional interior. Photo: Zoopla

The large dining room is found to the front of the house.

4. Dining room

The large dining room is found to the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla

