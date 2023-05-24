News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Sheffield retro: 11 pictures looking back at how Neepsend has changed over the years

Here we are taking a look back at how Neepsend has changed over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 24th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Do these images bring back good memories?

Houses and a corner shop living in the shadow of the Neepsend gasometers

1. Gasometers

Houses and a corner shop living in the shadow of the Neepsend gasometers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
A view of the Neepsend gasometers from the Upperthorpe area and Royal Infirmary

2. View

A view of the Neepsend gasometers from the Upperthorpe area and Royal Infirmary Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Neepsend Gas Works pictured in September 1959

3. Gas Works

Neepsend Gas Works pictured in September 1959 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Neepsend power station, Sheffield, pictured in August 1955

4. Power station

Neepsend power station, Sheffield, pictured in August 1955 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield