Here we are taking a look back at how Neepsend has changed over the years.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. Gasometers
Houses and a corner shop living in the shadow of the Neepsend gasometers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. View
A view of the Neepsend gasometers from the Upperthorpe area and Royal Infirmary Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Gas Works
Neepsend Gas Works pictured in September 1959 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Power station
Neepsend power station, Sheffield, pictured in August 1955 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd