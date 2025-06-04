The first of 30 jobs in what will be Sheffield’s ‘largest Euro-inspired beer hall’ are being advertised.

Kapital is recruiting a full time assistant manager on up to £34,100 and a sous chef ‘from £30,000-a-year’.

Kapital is the brainchild of the team behind Two Thirds Beer Co, from left: Danny Clare, Adam Inns and Ben Stubbs. | Kapital

The £500,000 venue Kapital will span two floors in Elshaw House, the new office block on Wellington and Carver streets in the Heart of the City development.

It will offer the “biggest European beer selection in the city centre” and bring “the best of Europe’s beer halls to Sheffield.”

Kapital is the brainchild of the trio behind Two Thirds Beer Co on Abbeydale Road - Ben Stubbs, Danny Clare and Adam Inns - which is renowned for its craft beers and German-themed street food.

The job advert states: “As a proudly independent Sheffield business - not a faceless, corporate chain - we do things differently.

“We champion creativity, we put people first, and we're building a flagship venue where your ideas, passion, and energy truly matter.”

Kapital says it will import legendary Budvar beer from the brewery in South Bohemia, Czech Republic every week.

And to publicise the launch it is giving away a pint for every kilometre travelled, some 1,525km.