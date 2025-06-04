Sheffield pubs: £500,000 Euro beer hall Kapital makes jobs announcement ahead of launch
Kapital is recruiting a full time assistant manager on up to £34,100 and a sous chef ‘from £30,000-a-year’.
The £500,000 venue Kapital will span two floors in Elshaw House, the new office block on Wellington and Carver streets in the Heart of the City development.
It will offer the “biggest European beer selection in the city centre” and bring “the best of Europe’s beer halls to Sheffield.”
Kapital is the brainchild of the trio behind Two Thirds Beer Co on Abbeydale Road - Ben Stubbs, Danny Clare and Adam Inns - which is renowned for its craft beers and German-themed street food.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
The job advert states: “As a proudly independent Sheffield business - not a faceless, corporate chain - we do things differently.
“We champion creativity, we put people first, and we're building a flagship venue where your ideas, passion, and energy truly matter.”
Kapital says it will import legendary Budvar beer from the brewery in South Bohemia, Czech Republic every week.
And to publicise the launch it is giving away a pint for every kilometre travelled, some 1,525km.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.