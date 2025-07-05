Sheffield restaurants: Successful duo set to open third venue in former Henry's wine bar in city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Jul 2025, 12:28 BST
Two top restaurant entrepreneurs are set to open another venue in a famous former bar in Sheffield city centre.

Tom Aronica and Jack Wakelin plan to launch a restaurant in the former Henry’s wine bar on Wellington Street.

The pair have already found success with Public bar, the Pearl at Park Hill and Bench restaurant in Nether Edge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jack Wakelin, left, and Tom Aronica at Bench in Nether Edge. The pair want to open a restaurant in the former Henry's wine bar on Wellington Street.placeholder image
Jack Wakelin, left, and Tom Aronica at Bench in Nether Edge. The pair want to open a restaurant in the former Henry's wine bar on Wellington Street. | nw/bench

Now they have applied for a licence for Maria Restaurant in a prominent unit in the city council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

If approved, it will join a cluster of bars, cafes and restaurants in the area including Kapital euro beer hall, Hygge cafe, Marmaduke’s cafe, Pret a Manger and the Cambridge Street Collective food hall.

In 2017, Jack Wakelin was appointed general manager and cocktail expert at Public, which opened in a former toilet block beneath Sheffield Town Hall, and Tom Aronica was made head chef.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Together they helped it achieve the honour of being named 'best place to drink’ in the prestigious Observer Food Monthly Awards in 2018.

The pair previously ran popular supper club Bench at locations in Kelham Island and on Abbeydale Road before opening a restaurant of the same name in Nether Edge.

The Pearl at Park Hill, which opened in September 2023, was their second venue and was named in the country’s top 50 cocktail bars.

They have also opened Bench La Cave restaurant next door described as ‘bakery by day, wine bar by night and bottle shop all day’.

Related topics:RestaurantsSheffieldKelham IslandBarsPark Hill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice