Shipping container shambles, UK’s biggest gravestone and ‘fag packet’ housing figures – Sheffield’s most controversial plans of 2022.

Here we take a look at the plans that stirred debate, sparked protest and shocked planning officials in Sheffield this year.

Sheffield’s shambolic shipping containers

Sheffield’s Fargate shipping container project regularly hit headlines for all the wrong reasons this year.

It was described as a shambles by one councillor and even the leader of the council Terry Fox admitted in this week’s full council meeting that it was not good value for money.

The project was first due to open in May ahead of the Women’s Euros but not much went to plan.

It opened in October, several months late. Some of the initial independent shops dropped out due to delays, the bar still isn’t open and the costs rocketed.

Delays were partly blamed on the council planning to build it on top of one of the largest sewers in the city, which Yorkshire Water – which was not consulted – said could have caused huge problems.

Sheffield's shipping container park on Fargate before it opened.

The council is reviewing the future of the development following the series of issues.

It is currently spending about £17,000 a month in running costs, including £10,000 to cover fuel and hire of a generator after contractors discovered mains power cables had been removed during emergency repairs.

“There is a further £75,500 of costs for services that have been provided but not yet invoiced,” council officers said. “However, there are still further outstanding costs that are yet to be quantified to complete the build.”

During a special meeting, councillors heard the authority had not been informed the underground cables were removed two years ago and it was paying an electricity bill all that time.

The controversial memorial for Willy Collins

The UK’s biggest gravestone

News of a record-breaking headstone in tribute to Willy Collins’, also known as the King of Sheffield and Big Willy Collins, went viral – hitting headlines across national newspapers and broadcasters.

The 37-ton landmark made from Italian marble, and believed to have cost tens of thousands of pounds, was unveiled in Shiregreen Cemetery in March.

It featured two life-sized statues of the bare-knuckle boxer’s six-foot-two frame, four flagpoles, depictions of Jesus Christ and biblical scenes.

A solar-powered jukebox played Willy’s favourite tracks and the monument was lit in LED lights that changed colour.

Sheffield Council said the plans applied for ‘differ from the memorial in place’ but it is still standing several months later despite the authority saying it would discuss changes with the family to comply with rules.

Willy’s widow, Kathleen Collins, warned there would be “war” and riots if it was damaged or taken down.

‘Fag packet’ housing targets and out of date local plan

Perhaps the biggest planning controversy in Sheffield this year was over the government increasing housing targets.

Councillors repeatedly slammed Conservatives, saying the figures were “done on the back of a fag packet” and planners would need to build “castles in the sky” in order to meet them.

Officers worked out the increase would mean losing a staggering seven percent of Sheffield’s green belt – destroying its reputation as the Outdoor City.

This change meant there was a tilted balance in favour of any housing development that came before the council until it could prove the target would be met.

As a result, the council’s long-awaited local plan – which would give better control over developments – was pushed back by even longer.

It put the city in a very difficult position but a draft local plan was finally formally approved at the end of this year and the council decided to disregard the government’s targets.

Sheffield’s only dog park shut down then reopened

More than a hundred dog owners rallied around Mick Hill, the owner of Sheffield’s only dog park, who fought the council to keep his site open.

Mr Hill provided the park where owners could let their pets run free for £10 per hour in a field he owned in Rivelin Valley for several months but it was closed down by Sheffield Council when it learned he did not have planning permission.

Mr Hill’s retrospective application was turned down by the council but after amending parts of the plans he was finally granted permission following a long battle.

What Staindrop Lodge should be used for

Staindrop Lodge, in Chapeltown, was at the centre of controversy when plans were submitted to convert the hotel into 44 bedsits for homeless people.

More than 300 objections, mostly from local residents and politicians, were made highlighting a catalogue of complaints when the building was used as temporary homeless accommodation during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The plan was refused but earlier this year debate around what it should be used for was stirred up again.

Councillors fought the Home Office on plans to use it to house asylum seekers, saying it was not good enough as there were no local support services.

Later in the year, Dr Rizwana Lala detailed the horrific experiences of severely malnourished asylum seekers living in Home Office accommodation in Sheffield during a full council meeting.

She said some were being left to starve and in one case eat food chewed by a relative due to the lack of support services.

Excess student accommodation

It is no secret that Sheffield has an excessive amount of student accommodation and councillors have called out developers putting yet more plans forward for years.