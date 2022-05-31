Fargate shipping containers: budget increase as attraction approaches opening day in Sheffield

Work is currently taking place on the hub of shipping containers outside the Town Hall in the city centre ahead of opening day.

When completed it will feature food vendors, shops, toilets, living walls, outdoor seating and a big screen in an effort to draw more visitors to the area.

Artist's impression of Sheffield Council's new shipping container attraction on Fargate in the city centre.

The initial budget for the attraction was £300,000 but this has increased to £446,000 which will still be paid for by central government, according to the local authority’s latest capital spending report.

In the document, officers said: “The project is to progress to the final delivery stage. To enable this and due to additional level of detail and costs increase on materials, the project budget is to be increased to £446,000 (an increase of £146,000) which is fully funded from Get Britain Building fund.”

They added: “Sheffield’s historic high street is central to the city’s emotional identity and economic history.

“Fargate and High Street account for one tenth of city centre retail space, with 103 retail and leisure units but are unsustainable in their current form.

“Funding has been secured from the Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to proceed a programme of proposed Future High Street Fund (FHSF) works, including improvement of the public realm of Fargate and the Highstreet to facilitate outdoor events, reduce crime, improve green transport connectivity, and support a resident community with improved services and waste management facilities.

“The overall aim is to provide temporary space for new businesses and events and will be managed by Steel Yard Kelham as a showcase of the longer-term operations of the surrounding buildings when complete.”

Who is taking on the units