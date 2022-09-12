Mick Hill has provided a dog park where owners can let their pets run free for £10 per hour in a field he owns in Rivelin Valley for several months.

But it was closed down by Sheffield Council for not having planning permission.

Council officers said a popular dog park – which is the only one of its kind in Sheffield – should stay closed.

A planning application was then submitted to the council which included a 1.8 m high green fence, a parking area and a wooden shelter to keep dog walkers dry in rainy weather.

More than 130 people wrote to the local authority in support of Mr Hill, and two people wrote objections according to council officers.

Supporters said it provided an essential safe enclosed environment for dogs and owners, which is particularly important for reactive, nervous, recovering or young dogs.

One supporter, who lives at Marchwood Avenue, said: “This is a fantastic resource for the community. [It] keeps dogs safe and gives them a place to run around off lead and keeps the public safe by enclosing the dog. I am a disabled person and this is one place my dog will be able to run free.”

Another, from Carrill Road, said: “This dog park is the best thing that has happened to dog owners in Sheffield, the safety for the dogs to run free is worth every penny for peace of mind for the owners too, please let the dog park reopen.”

Objectors said it spoiled the view and raised concerns including about noise nuisance and traffic.

Council officers said the planning objection should be refused in a report prepared for a meeting of the planning and highways committee this week.

They said the development is contrary to various parts of the national planning policy framework.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 13 from 2pm.