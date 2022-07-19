Sama Investment Group recently acquired the former Globe II Business Centre site at 128 Maltravers Road, near Sheffield Parkway, following a failed project for a mixed development comprising student accommodation, retirement homes and a care home there.

They said the site was in desperate need of a long-term use and it was a sustainable spot, being close to the city centre and easily accessible to both Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield.

In a statement provided with the planning application, AXIS Architecture, the agent for the project, said: “The scheme will transform a vacant/neglected site and secure its long-term future which will ultimately strengthen the cohesion of the existing community.”

If approved by the council, the development would have 354 self-contained studio homes and 24 six bed cluster flats with en-suite rooms and a shared kitchen, dining and lounge facilities.

There would also be communal spaces on the ground, first and top floors and car parking with 27 spaces.

But in pre-application advice, Gareth Thompson, council planning officer, said a non-student scheme would have been a better use of the site as there was already an excess in the city.

“We would prefer a regular C3 residential scheme due to the shortage of housing across the city and the excess of student accommodation,” he said.

However, he added there were no major planning issues with a student scheme in this location because permission had previously been granted for one.

Who is Sama Investment Group?

AXIS Architecture said the Birmingham-based real estate developer had a track record of delivering high quality student schemes with 20 to 25 percent more floorspace than most central student developments.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the planning application.