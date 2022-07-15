More than 110 dog walkers support Sheffield’s only dog park as it seeks planning permission

Mick Hill has offered the service at Rivelin Valley Dog Park from a field he owns opposite Holme Head Wheel, on Rivelin Valley Road, for several months.

But he had to close and apply for planning permission after the council received a complaint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 110 dog owners have supported an application for an open field where dogs are let off the lead to run free for £10 per hour in Sheffield's Rivelin Valley.

So far, 115 people have written to the local authority in support.

One supporter, who lives at Marchwood Avenue said: “This is a fantastic resource for the community. [It] keeps dogs safe and gives them a place to run around off lead and keeps the public safe by enclosing the dog. I am a disabled person and this is one place my dog will be able to run free”

Another, from Carrill Road, said: “This dog park is the best thing that has happened to dog owners in Sheffield, the safety for the dogs to run free is worth every penny for peace of mind for the owners too, please let the dog park reopen.”

A supporter from Fulton Road added: “I support the enclosed dog walking area as I’ve been going since it opened and it is perfect for my two dogs to run around and also perfect to train them, there is no one else in Sheffield that offers the same facilities and opportunities. The owner is always very polite and helpful and it would be an absolute disgrace to close such a good place.”

Stuart Fleetwood, the agent for the application, said they were also seeking permission for a 1.8 m high green fence, a parking area and a wooden shelter to keep dog walkers dry in rainy weather.