Two parks in a Sheffield village look set to be beefed up with skate park equipment.

Angram Bank Park, near Foster Way, in High Green has already been fitted with a half pipe for skaters to try their skills on, and there are now hopes that Charlton Brook Park, at the other end of High Green, will also get similar new facilities.

It is part of a plan to bring in sections from a skate park which is currently being replaced in Stocksbridge, where a new facility is being installed at Oxley Park.

The equipment in place at Angram Bank Park

Resident and former parish councillor David Ogle said the facility that has been installed at Angram Bank has been refurbished with new surfaces, and had been given to the park.

He said there are now efforts going on to buy more of the equipment which is leaving Oxley Park, with an application for a grant to pay for it.

Mr Ogle said the arrangement will bring in equipment at a fraction of the price that it would cost if it was bought new.

He said: "We have now got a half pipe fitted at Angram Bank. That was fitted last week, and everyone's really chuffed with it. There was already a smaller one of them for younger children, but this one is great for older ones."

He said there would be an application for grants from Ecclesfield Parish Council and Sheffield Council for funds to bring in equipment for Charlton Brook, where he has suggested it could replace a basketball court which he says is not used often, but where the hoops could still be retained for shooting practice.

He said the equipment would be around a third of the price that it would cost new, and would be re-galvanised with new boards fitted, as well as re-painted.

Sheffield Council is planning a state of the art skate park facility at Oxley Park in Stocksbridge, where the equipment has been previously.