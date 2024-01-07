Stocksbridge skate park Sheffield: Artists impressions show plans for state of the art skate park
Artists impressions included in a planning application show how a new Sheffield skate park could look
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pictures show what a state-of-the art skate park planned for a Sheffield town could look if it is built.
Artists impressions have been submitted to Sheffield Council planning department as part of a scheme that has been drawn up which would see the facility built at Oxley Park, in Stocksbridge.
It would replace an existing Stocksbridge skatepark in the same location, which was built 20 years ago and is now described as 'nearing the end of its life'.
Sheffield Council has filed a planning application for the scheme, which is on green belt land, behind Woolley Road, in the town.
The application includes pictures of how the site would look, put together by agents who are working on the project, Canvas Spaces Ltd.
The application states in a design and access statement that what is described as All Wheels Park, Oxley Park, Stocksbridge.
It states of the current site as it is at present: "It is occupied by metal-framed skatelite ramps on a tarmac surface surrounded by rough grassland and embankments covered in dense vegetation to the north, south and west with a rough track adjoining the site to the east. Along with 3x benches and 2x goal posts for an informal kickabout area.
"The existing skatepark was installed in the early 2000s and is a well-used facility. It has had multiple repairs throughout the years and is now nearing the end of its life. Additionally, the tarmac surface has started to deteriorate leaving a rough surface which is not fit for purpose.
"The design of the current skatepark is also outdated and does not fit for the modern style of skateboarding, scootering, rollerblading and BMXing."
They state the new park would be quieter, as it would be concrete. It would be a stand-alone concrete skatepark within the hardstanding and grass area of the old skatepark, they add.
The main planning application states: "The redevelopment of the existing skate park would be appropriate in the Green Belt.
It adds: "Whilst we would need to assess the impact of the final design, it is not envisaged that this would conflict with the aims of the Green Belt or openness, or generate significant visual amenity concerns."