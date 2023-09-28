These nostalgic images take you from the noughties, when the Arctic Monkeys first took the world by storm, through the 90s, 80s and 70s, all the way back to the 1960s

High Green is where Alex Turner and co grew up, and their song Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured includes the lyrics 'I said, it's High Green, mate, via Hillsborough please!'.

But there's so much more to the area than the ridiculously talented four-piece - who, although they grew up in High Green, actually met at Stocksbridge High School - as this retro photo gallery shows.

They feature lost pubs, fondly remembered landlords and landladies, old shops, and youngsters at some of the area's schools, including Angram Bank, Greengate Lane and High Green primary schools.

The photos also prove the Arctic Monkeys aren't the only members of music royalty to have graced the area, with Tina Turner and Joan Armatrading both pictured meeting pupils at Paces School.

All the photos featured are taken from The Star's archives, or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

