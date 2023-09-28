News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 37 nostalgic photos of High Green, where Arctic Monkeys grew up, through the years

These nostalgic images take you from the noughties, when the Arctic Monkeys first took the world by storm, through the 90s, 80s and 70s, all the way back to the 1960s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 28th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

It's the Sheffield suburb which gave the world the Arctic Monkeys - and it's even name checked in one of their early songs.

High Green is where Alex Turner and co grew up, and their song Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured includes the lyrics 'I said, it's High Green, mate, via Hillsborough please!'.

But there's so much more to the area than the ridiculously talented four-piece - who, although they grew up in High Green, actually met at Stocksbridge High School - as this retro photo gallery shows.

These nostalgic images take you from the noughties, when the Arctic Monkeys first took the world by storm, through the 90s, 80s and 70s, all the way back to the 1960s.

They feature lost pubs, fondly remembered landlords and landladies, old shops, and youngsters at some of the area's schools, including Angram Bank, Greengate Lane and High Green primary schools.

The photos also prove the Arctic Monkeys aren't the only members of music royalty to have graced the area, with Tina Turner and Joan Armatrading both pictured meeting pupils at Paces School.

All the photos featured are taken from The Star's archives, or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Thompson Hill, High Green, Sheffield, in 1966

1. Thompson Hill

Thompson Hill, High Green, Sheffield, in 1966

Fundraiser Brian Fletcher, left, who raised more than £70,000 for charity by carrying a hod of brick for hundreds of miles across the country, is pictured with Butch Watkins, landlord of the Salutation Inn pub, in High Green

2. Fundraising legend

Fundraiser Brian Fletcher, left, who raised more than £70,000 for charity by carrying a hod of brick for hundreds of miles across the country, is pictured with Butch Watkins, landlord of the Salutation Inn pub, in High Green

The Pickwick pub in High Green, Sheffield, in May 2001

3. The Pickwick

The Pickwick pub in High Green, Sheffield, in May 2001

The Fosters flats, High Green, in 1985, showing Jackson's butchers and Clifton's supermarket

4. The Fosters

The Fosters flats, High Green, in 1985, showing Jackson's butchers and Clifton's supermarket

