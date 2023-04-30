Sheffield Retro: Memories of Ecclesfield School with long history of top class drama productions like Grease
One thing can be said about Sheffield’s Ecclesfield School over the years – they go all out in their drama productions.
The site off Chapeltown Road is the Steel City’s largest school as well as one of its oldest, after it was founded in 1931 and today has room for 1,750 pupils.
A delve into The Star’s archives has turned up a treasure trove of photos showing the school’s rich history of drama productions like Grease, Little Shop of Horrors and Return to the Forbidden Planet.
Enjoy our gallery below and see if you can spot yourself in one of Ecclesfield School’s bevy on stage productions and events from years gone by.