Sheffield Retro: Memories of Ecclesfield School with long history of top class drama productions like Grease

One thing can be said about Sheffield’s Ecclesfield School over the years – they go all out in their drama productions.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 30th Apr 2023, 06:06 BST

The site off Chapeltown Road is the Steel City’s largest school as well as one of its oldest, after it was founded in 1931 and today has room for 1,750 pupils.

A delve into The Star’s archives has turned up a treasure trove of photos showing the school’s rich history of drama productions like Grease, Little Shop of Horrors and Return to the Forbidden Planet.

Enjoy our gallery below and see if you can spot yourself in one of Ecclesfield School’s bevy on stage productions and events from years gone by.

Y8 and Y9 pupils of Ecclesfield School in costume for their production of Grease, March 2009.

1. Ecclesfield School's production of Grease, March 2009

Y8 and Y9 pupils of Ecclesfield School in costume for their production of Grease, March 2009. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

This photo of a Y8 classroom at Ecclesfield School was taken in 2017. Sadly, our records don't say what class it was - maybe you can tell us?

2. A Y8 photo from Ecclesfield School in 2017

This photo of a Y8 classroom at Ecclesfield School was taken in 2017. Sadly, our records don't say what class it was - maybe you can tell us? Photo: Chris Etchells

After 29 years at Ecclesfield, teacher Georgie Teasdale retires in this send off photo from October 2010.

3. Teacher Georgie Teasdale retires at Ecclesfield School after 29 years, Oct 2010

After 29 years at Ecclesfield, teacher Georgie Teasdale retires in this send off photo from October 2010. Photo: Dean Atkins

The whole cast of Year 7 and 8 pupils in Ecclesfield School's production of Return to the Forbidden Planet, March 2007

4. Year 7 and 8 pupils in Return to the Fobidden Planet at Ecclesfield School, March 2007

The whole cast of Year 7 and 8 pupils in Ecclesfield School's production of Return to the Forbidden Planet, March 2007 Photo: Roger Nadal

