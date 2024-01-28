Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is one of Sheffield's most popular parks.

In the summer, it is packed with revellers, and even through the winter, Endcliffe Park is usually teeming with people, whether they be walking their dogs, taking their children to the playground, or heading for the popular cafe.

But to many of those who use the popular green space near Ecclesall Road, there is more that could be done to make it better for them and their families.

We went into the park to ask people how Endcliffe Park could be improved.

Jim Delaney had been taking a walk through the park.

He said: "It would be nice to have a little bit more lighting in it, so that in the evenings it could be a pleasant place to stroll. At the moment, it's very, very dark, so I think that could be an improvement.

"I think they need to sort out what they want to do with the grassland by the monument, which has just been used as a park run and become just a muddy mess, so I think they should possibly look at that And I think they could do a lot more with the cafe, Especially in the summer, I think that could be a really nice bistro experience.

"There are one of two things that come to mind, but apart from that I think it's a fantastic asset to the city."

Rachel Smedley was in the park with her young child. She said: "I would love to see the ice cream van moved away from the children's play area, because it sits there pumping out diesel fumes right next to where all the little kids are playing. That's my number one bugbear about this park."

Julie Lockwood was enjoying a walk through the park.

She said: "I think Endcliffe Park's wonderful as it is. Maybe things like the toilets could do with a bit of an upgrade, but I think the guys who maintain this park do an absolutely fantastic job."

Robert Hawley was taking his dog for a walk round the green space.

He said he would like to fewer cyclists in the park. He said: "I think they shouldn't allow cyclists through. I think there are loads of dogs running around , and kids running around, so cyclists coming through can be quite dangerous."

Michael Watson, walking through the park on his way to work, felt it was faultless.

He said: "I couldn't really come up with something. I think it's a really good park, a lot of people enjoy it, it's got lots of facilities."

Comprising parkland and woodland, Endcliffe Park is the first in a series of parks and green spaces, known collectively as Porter Valley Parks, all of which lie along the course of the Porter Brook.

The park has duck ponds, riverside walks and plenty of space for ball games. ​There is also a large children's playgound, parkour facility and Endcliffe Park Cafe, serving locally sourced food.