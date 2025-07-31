Pedestrians have voiced concerns over safety after Sheffield Council ended over 50 years of pedestrianisation on one of Sheffield’s major streets by opening it up to cyclists.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the council’s of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, says demand for cycle lanes is growing because more people are living, working and spending time in the city centre.

Sheffield Council has ended over 50 years of pedestrianisation on Fargate, with it now opened to bikes. Photo: David Kessen, Nationa World | National World

But he admits people are rightly concerned when they see illegal electric bikes on pedestrian areas.

A sign has now been placed at the end of Fargate, which describes it as a ‘pedestrian and cycle zone’. But pedestrians who The Star spoke to were unaware that it was now open to cyclists.

Sheffield Council says it has put in a four metre cycle track on Fargate, and says that it is defined by different coloured materials and tactile paving. But there is no barrier between riders and the pedestrianised area, and it is on the same level with no kerb.

A cyclist rides along Fargate. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The council describes the lane as centrally located, away from areas where the majority of pedestrians may be walking. Some of the space once used by pedestrians on Fargate is now taken up by flowerbeds.

Pedestrians told The Star they had concerns over safety. None were aware that a ‘cycle lane’ was now in place.

David Wornes, from Hillsborough said: “It should still be pedestrianised because it's not safe because, certainly in my case, we're handicapped. If we get slightly hit, I'm flat on my face, so I don't like it. It's like on footpaths, you get a lot of them on footpaths which, again, is very dangerous and you can't do anything about it.

“If they're going to do it, they should have a specific thing in the middle of the Fargate to say that cyclists can go up and down it rather than let them wander everywhere around.”

A cyclist rides up Fargate. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Bruce Davis, of Woodseats, is a cyclist himself. He said: “I think it should still be pedestrianised because they haven't made it really safe...there's not really a cycle lane as such to cycle down, which is a shame, really, they should have put a bit of a cycling lane in this area so the public don't get mown down because you have to dodge all these electric bikes, and non-electric bikes.

“I don't dislike bikes, because I've got one myself, but I think they should have thought it out that they should have put a little cycle lane in this bit as well.”

Rachel Cowling, of Meersbrook, said: “I think we've got to try and include cyclists, haven't we, really, so I think maybe, yes, there should be a way of including them both on here. Maybe some segregation would be a good idea, though, because I do see some of them do come flying down the street, nearly knocking pedestrians over.”

Peter Cooper, from Ecclesall, said: “I think it should have remained completely pedestrianised, It’s certainly a danger, especially with the bike going up and down delivering food, which are a really, really bad risk.”

The sign at the bottom of Fargate which describes it as a 'pedestrian and cycle' zone. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Lee Moran, from Hackenthorpe, said: “I think with Fargate as it is now, it should have stayed pedestrianised. We have food delivery people that have these electric bicycles that have no bells, no warning that they're coming. Anybody walk out of a shop can get hit, I've actually seen it on here. And they don't think they're in the wrong, these cyclists.

“I appreciate cyclists have to go somewhere, and in Sheffield city centre it's not easy, but just cordon the part off for cyclists only, so they don't have to hit people on a pedestrianised precinct.

“If these people that they hit with a bike have to go to hospital, what happens? You know, if they get seriously hurt, they can't blame anybody, they can't claim from anybody, because probably these people aren't even insured.

“So I think, no, Fargate should be pedestrianised, or a little bit of it cordoned off, that pedestrians can't walk in, cyclists can't come out of that area.”

Coun Miskell defended the new arrangement, but admitted he shared concerns over illegal electric delivery bikes.

He said: “Fargate is evolving, thanks to the investment we’ve been making in the area. It remains a prime location for retail - and will be even more so as the changes bed in - but it’s also transforming into a vibrant mix of leisure, culture and new city living.

“With more people living, working and spending time in the city centre, the demand for safe, well-designed cycling infrastructure is growing - just like in other successful cities around the world. That’s why a dedicated cycle lane has been included as part of the redevelopment of Fargate - separating cyclists from pedestrians and helping to keep the area as safe and accessible as possible.

“We’re also taking action on safety concerns linked to the misuse of bikes. South Yorkshire Police have recently seized a large number of illegal ‘fake e-bikes’ - vehicles that look like ordinary e-bikes but can travel at high speeds without any pedalling. These bikes are not road legal, and it’s often these that people are rightly concerned about when they’re seen being ridden dangerously in public spaces like Fargate.

“When all the work is complete, Fargate - alongside Surrey Street, Pinstone Street and the Peace Gardens - will be a fantastic place to live, work and enjoy. With year-round events and a welcoming atmosphere, it will bring new life into the heart of the city and help make Sheffield city centre a destination for everyone.”