Sheffield ebikes: Police describe hidden feature found under 'furry gloves' on illegal takeaway delivery bike
South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team stopped the bike and discovered the feature, which made its use illegal, hidden under furry hand warmers which were attached to the grips on the handlebars.
Officers have released pictures showing them speaking to an ebike rider after he was stopped.
They said they had been on patrol on police bikes in Sheffield city centre, looking to tackle illegal ebikes delivering food, and that one rider ‘darted off’ after seeing them.
They said: “He darted in front of an oncoming tram on West Street, squeezed through a party of ‘hens’ (carrying an inflatable man) and proceeded through two no entry signs.
“Rather than follow on this rather precarious path, using our handle bar mounted crystal ball we predicted his route and intercepted him down a side street before he could power off into the sunset.
“When we removed the big fluffy hand warmers covering the grips (in 30 deg heat, looked a bit odd) it revealed an independent throttle lever which makes this illegal to have without licence and pushing it into the too powerful to ride as a electrically assisted bicycle.
“Quick roadside test, 45kmph on the throttle. “
They said the rider would be going to court for offences and that bike would be crushed.
They added: “Sorry for those expecting their burger and fries, they maybe a bit cold by the time they get to you as this man found out delivering on foot in Sheffield city centre is a lot slower. “