In 50 years driving, Ian Burnell had only been fined four times - each time over parking.

Then he tried driving through Sheffield in 2025.

The bus gate at Blonk Street | Google

Now he has been hit by two fines in three months because of the city’s controversial bus lanes and bus gates.

Ian says he is now unlikely to come to Sheffield again after being stung twice in just a few months by the same camera.

He was hit twice in three months by the bus gate at Blonk Street, which has been responsible for fines worth over £529,605 over a 12 month period between April 2024 and March 2025. Of those, fines worth £270,433 have been paid. There were 9,277 fines issued, and 999 were cancelled, according to a Freedom of Information request.

He said: “Each time my wife was with me but there was very little traffic and certainly no buses. The second time, we were particularly vigilant as we did not see any obvious signage on the first visit.

Ian Burnell was fined twice in two months | Ian Burnell

“I challenged the second time as there was a plant market taking place on Castlegate and there was a temporary sign on the roundabout directing all traffic right - up Castlegate.

“This was not possible due to the market, so I performed a U-turn to exit the way I came in. The challenge was rejected because there was no record of 'road works' - which I did not mention.”

He believes that the sheer number of tickets which are being issued shows that there is a problem with the system, and that there is not enough clarity in the signs.

He said he is now unlikely to come to Sheffield, because of the bus gates, and because he feels public transport from his town to Sheffield is not as good as it once was.

Sheffield Council says it is unable to comment on individual cases.

But it says the signage warning of the bus gate on Blonk Street has been in place for five years and is in line with signing regulations from the Department for Transport.

Motorists who feel they have been unfairly issued with a fine can appeal to an independent adjudicator at the Traffic Penalty Tribunal.

The council added that the Pollen Market takes place on a pedestrianised section of Lady’s Bridge and not on the public highway.

It said a roundabout has been positioned prior to the bus gate in order for people to turn round and avoid picking up a fine.

The council added: “All money generated from the bus gates across Sheffield, after operating costs, must be used for either environmental improvements, or paying costs for provision and operating of public passenger transport services.”