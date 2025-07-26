Figures taken from a Freedom of Information request have revealed the fines which have been dished out for Sheffield Council for 15 Sheffield bus gates and bus lanes.

We can today reveal the sites where the fines totalling the largest amount of money have been issued.

We have ordered them on the basis of the bus gate with the highest value of penalty charge notices being placed top of the list .We have listed them in reverse order, from the smallest amount to the highest amount.

The figures come from the period from April 2024 to March 2025.

Take a look at the gallery below to see where the worst hotspots are.

Mansfield Road bus lane - £45,615.00 15th: Mansfield Road bus lane: Penalty charge notices issued: 916 Number cancelled: 69 Value of fines issued: £45,615.00. Amount paid: £28,968.54.

Boston Street Bus Lane - £58,315.00 14th: Bus lane, Holme Lane Penalty charge notices issued: 1222 Number cancelled: 75 Value of fines issued: £58,315.00 Amount paid: £42,445.00