Figures reveal 15 nightmare Sheffield bus gates and bus lanes where the most money has been demanded in fines

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 26th Jul 2025, 05:34 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 05:30 BST

They are every Sheffield motorists nightmare - and these are the worst bus gates and bus lanes in Sheffield when it comes to fines

Figures taken from a Freedom of Information request have revealed the fines which have been dished out for Sheffield Council for 15 Sheffield bus gates and bus lanes.

We can today reveal the sites where the fines totalling the largest amount of money have been issued.

We have ordered them on the basis of the bus gate with the highest value of penalty charge notices being placed top of the list .We have listed them in reverse order, from the smallest amount to the highest amount.

The figures come from the period from April 2024 to March 2025.

Take a look at the gallery below to see where the worst hotspots are.

The 15 Sheffield bus gates and bus lanes where the most money has demanded in fines between April 2024 and March 2025. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

1. Bus gate and bus lane fines

The 15 Sheffield bus gates and bus lanes where the most money has demanded in fines between April 2024 and March 2025. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

15th: Mansfield Road bus lane: Penalty charge notices issued: 916 Number cancelled: 69 Value of fines issued: £45,615.00. Amount paid: £28,968.54. Photo: Google

2. Mansfield Road bus lane - £45,615.00

15th: Mansfield Road bus lane: Penalty charge notices issued: 916 Number cancelled: 69 Value of fines issued: £45,615.00. Amount paid: £28,968.54. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

14th: Bus lane, Holme Lane Penalty charge notices issued: 1222 Number cancelled: 75 Value of fines issued: £58,315.00 Amount paid: £42,445.00 Photo: Google

3. Boston Street Bus Lane - £58,315.00

14th: Bus lane, Holme Lane Penalty charge notices issued: 1222 Number cancelled: 75 Value of fines issued: £58,315.00 Amount paid: £42,445.00 Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

13th: Granville Road bus lane: Penalty charge notices issued: 1103 Number cancelled: 61 Value of fines issued: £59,580.00 Amount paid: £35,745.82

4. Granville Road bus lane: £59,580.00

13th: Granville Road bus lane: Penalty charge notices issued: 1103 Number cancelled: 61 Value of fines issued: £59,580.00 Amount paid: £35,745.82 | Google Photo: Google

