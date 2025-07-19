Plans have been drawn up for a Spud Bros on Fargate - but who are the company with a massive internet following for their popular baked potatoes?

A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield Council asking for permission to open a Spud Bros branch of the business on Fargate, in the shop which has been occupied in recent times by the Rebel clothes shop. Before that it was shoe retailer Office.

An artists impression submitted to Sheffield Council shows how the new takeaway restaurant on Fargate could look | Submitted

While the Spud Bros business is reported to date back to the 1950s, it has taken off more recently with a burgeoning presence on social media.

Since going onto social media, the brothers who run it have gathered 835,000 followers on Instagram, and 886,000 on Facebook.

But it is on TikTok where they have really started to make a name for themselves, where they now have 4.4 million followers.

They have made a name for themselves with their light hearted videos shot from behind the counter on their mobile potato van, often in Preston, where they were set up, and in their shop.

Spud Bros Jacob and Harley Nelson | National World

They now also have a shop in London, as well as others opening, and they look to widen with franchises.

They have previously shared a video about the site they are opening in Liverpool, in a former Nandos.

Now, Spud Bros look like they will be heading to Sheffield, with a planning application for a shop on Fargate.

The company sells jacket potatoes, including the Spudbros Classic, which is cheese and beans; the Spudfather which is cheese and chill con carne; Tuna Coleslaw; and Bolognese Spud.

The company says on its webside: “Ernie Rhodes set up his hot potato cart on the Preston Flag Market in 1955. It has been passed down as a family run business ever since. The Nelson’s (that’s us!) took over in 2020.

“When Jacob joined Harley in the family biz the Hot Potato Tram became the SpudBros®. We started going live on TikTok and now have a community of over 5 million spud lovers.

“We’re expanding across the UK to bring our signature spuds to more people. We’re looking for passionate people to join our team or become a franchisee.”

Next season, they are going to be the Preston North End football team’s shirt sponsor, with their logo on the shirt. They attended the launch and gave a away free jacked potatoes.

When they announced the deal, Preston North End said: “From their hometown of Preston to global recognition, Jacob and Harley, aka the Spud Bros, have grown a following of over six million and collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Sidemen, MrBeast, Will Smith and Alex Warren.“

The Star has approached for company for more details of its Sheffield plans.