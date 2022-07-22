The cut comes as neighbouring Rotherham Council has confirmed it is maintaining the higher rate this year.

The scheme is aimed at children who receive free school meals - support won through a campaign by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford in 2020.

Single mum-of-two Rachel Bishop, aged 30, relies heavily on the voucher. She is now worried about the cut, as food and energy prices soar, according to sister Laura.

Laura said: “Both councils say the money comes from the Household Support Fund which makes me ask why are Sheffield's children receiving far less than others?

“This feels like a huge shortfall for the parents in Sheffield who now more than ever need help with the cost of living.

Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox has written to parents about summer holiday food vouchers.

“I think everyone should be made aware and ask our council to step up. Marcus Rashford fought for the School Meal Vouchers and probably wouldn't be happy to hear that children are being treated differently, depending on where they live.”

Since January 2020, the number of children in Rotherham entitled to means-tested free school meals has risen from 8,557 to 11,912, due to the impact of the pandemic and soaring prices on family budgets, the council says.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people at Rotherham Borough Council, said: “Increasing food, fuel and energy prices are hitting many local families hard and we hope continuing this scheme will provide some respite and reassurance to people facing the choice between eating and heating.

“It’s in everyone’s interest that all Rotherham’s children are well-fed, able to learn and engage and school and live their lives to the full. Because free school meals are means-tested, we know this support is going to the families who need it the most - and in many cases those who were impacted the most by the cruel cut to Universal Credit imposed last year.”

Sheffield City Council has been approached for a stamement.