Cost of living crisis: Sheffield families get £50 food voucher help for school holidays

Sheffield City Council says it recognises that many families are being hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, with summer holidays being a particularly difficult time due to extra costs for food and energy.

The vouchers will be funded through the government’s Household Support Fund, set up to allow local councils to help those in their communities who need it most.

Families who claim income-assessed Early Years Support for two-to-four-year-olds and young people leaving care are also eligible, meaning that 32,000 children across Sheffield will receive vital support to help with the rising cost of living this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council leader Coun Terry Fox says his priority is helping the families worst hit by the cost-of-living crisis, so the council is giving £50 food vouchers to help over the school holidays

People do not need to apply to the scheme. Those who are eligible for the voucher will receive a letter from the council with details on how to redeem their voucher this week. There is also a short ‘how to’ video online on the Sheffield Council YouTube channel.

Council leader Coun Terry Fox said: “We are continuing with the food voucher scheme this summer, as we have done with every school holiday since the pandemic began, because we know that families need this to carry on at the minute as the cost of living surges.

How to get help with the cost of living crisis

Sheffield City Council is giving families worst hit by the cost-of-living crisis £50 food vouchers to help over the school holidays

“Keeping children happy, safe and healthy is our priority and by using the Household Support Fund once again to support our most vulnerable families we will help make sure no child goes hungry this summer.

“We hope that the £50 food supplement vouchers will help ease some of the financial burden faced by families and allow them to enjoy the holidays together without worrying about how they will put food on the table.”

If families are facing financial hardship, there is free advice and support available at www.citizensadvicesheffield.org.uk or by calling on 0808 278 7820.

Further information can also be found at https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/benefits/help-money-issues.

The information available online includes ways to get help with food and bills, available benefits and support and debt advice services.