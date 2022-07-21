As families continue to struggle due to the cost of living crisis, supermarket chains Iceland and The Food Warehouse have introduced a new programme specifically for those with school children who qualify for free school meals.

As Sheffield City Council earlier this week confirmed that struggling families will be eligible for £50 food vouchers throughout the summer holidays, the supermarket chain has now offered its support for residents too.

Following on from their discounts for those over the age of 60 every Tuesday, Iceland stores across England will provide families with £15 per child over the summer holidays and an additional £1 on their bonus card for every £15 spent.

The news of this programme has been met positively with support groups, including Right2Food, with project lead Zoe McIntyre stating ““It’s really great to see Iceland stepping up and offering extra support to families during the summer period.”

The fruit and veg aisle at a local Iceland supermarket - all of which also included in Iceland and The Food Warehouse’s new school holiday programme.

“This will help ease pressures on hard-working families who face rising childcare costs combined with food and other costs while children aren’t in school.”

Iceland Managing Director Richard Walker explains “As parents prepare for the summer holidays, we are aware that this can be financially difficult, more so in the midst of a cost of living crisis. Not only are we aiming to provide additional value to the Government scheme, but to also encourage and remind people to use these vouchers over the holidays.”

“Supporting families remains a high priority for Iceland.”

Who qualifies for the £15 voucher?

Those families who are currently receiving free school meal vouchers as part of the Government’s scheme will be entitled to use these across Iceland stores nationwide.

The vouchers will be distributed to eligible families through their schools or local councils and once received can be converted into an Iceland e-gift card through the supplier portal.

The e-gift cards can be used from Monday July 18 to Friday September 2.

To help families even further, Iceland announced that for every £15 spent in their store, customers will receive £1 back on their bonus card.

The Food Warehouse, Iceland’s sister company offering a discounted range of bulk items, will also accepting the vouchers and offering £1 back on each purchase over £15.

For example, if a family spends £45 on their shopping, the supermarket will return £3 to spend during their next shop.

So each time a voucher is redeemed, families will pocket a crucial £1 towards their next grocery spend.

Customers can also use their bonus card app to claim deals on items such as Greggs Sausage Rolls (four for £1.95), Harry Ramsden’s Jumbo Breaded Wholetail Scampi (250g for £2.95), McCain Quick Chips Straight (600g for £2.00) and those all important Mars Ice Cream Bars (four for £1.50)

Where is my nearest Iceland or Food Warehouse?

Families in the Sheffield area looking to take advantage of this programme can visit Iceland and The Food Warehouse’s in the following locations:

Iceland

Sheffield The Moor - Unit 5, Block 6, The Moor.

Sheffield The Parkway - Unit 5, Parkway Central Retail Park.

Sheffield Flora Street - Units 3-4, Flora Street.

Sheffield Healy FHW - Unit 4, Heeley Retail Park.

Hillsborough - Unit 1, Bradfield Road.

The Food Warehouse